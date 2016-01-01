Upcoming events⌇news:
- Caramel; Like Our Skin ⌇A publication from two immigrant sisters sharing their conversations and secrets,pre-orders are now closed, coming soon.
- No more print fairs for 2017, but all dates for 2018 will be posted here.
P.s happy new year!
✄ Invite me to table/hold workshops at your local event! Open to commissions!
✎ I'm opening a DIY arts & publications distro, with content by people of colour, ✉ me if you would like me to print & distribute your work! ☟
Copyright © All rights reserved Saffa Khan 2016